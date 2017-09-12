How to report Irma damage to DHEC

Damage to beachfront structures, including seawalls, revetments, and walkovers, can be reported using DHEC’s MyCoast web and mobile application. This information will assist the agency in prioritizing post-disaster damage assessment and coordination with coastal counties and municipalities.

Property owners should also report damage to structures, including homes, to local building officials.

Coastal Permitting Information LineDHEC has established a Coastal Permitting Information Line (803-898-8192) to address questions regarding repairs and maintenance for structures in the critical areas of South Carolina following Tropical Storm Irma. Specific issues or questions for DHEC staff may be directed to this line.

Emergency Orders

DHEC has issued blanket emergency orders to local governments to allow property owners along the immediate beachfront to conduct minor renourishment, sand scraping or install sandbags to provide temporary protection to beachfront structures from wave uprush. These orders are effective 60 days from the date of signature on September 06, 2017. If after that time, a structure is still considered in imminent danger, property owners may request an individual emergency order from the department to extend the time for protection.

DHEC has also issued an emergency order for marine debris removal to allow the general public to remove boats and debris from the critical area(s) of the state using all best practices and measures. The public should report waterway debris, including vessels and structures, to their local emergency management officials at the county or municipal level.

Copies of these orders and other information related to coastal erosion and damage can be found at http://www.scdhec.gov/CoastlineRecovery.