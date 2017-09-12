Children’s Museum hosting annual Fam Jam event Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Children’s Museum is hosting it’s annual Fam Jam event. Fam Jam 2017 celebrates the ‘power of play,’ encouraging kids to moved their bodies and stretch their imaginations!

The event, put on by the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry as well as over 30 community organizations. Activities will include live music, entertainment and hands-on activities.

Fam Jam is scheduled for September 16 at Marion Square, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.The Lowcountry’s Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler will emcee the event.

