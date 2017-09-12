Charleston update on storm recovery effort

Charleston, S.C.—City of Charleston recovery efforts have been underway since daybreak following initial assessments of damage related to Hurricane Irma. Throughout the day, more than 200 city employees will fan out across the city to support the recovery.

Public service crews continue working throughout the city this morning to clear storm drains and remove water, as well as to clean residual mud from roadways that flooded. Street sweepers are moving throughout the city today removing debris buildup from the roadways.

Of 111 roads that were closed throughout the city due to flooding at the height of the storm, 15 roads remained closed to traffic as of 11 a.m. this morning. An updated list of those closures can be found at http://gis.charleston-sc.gov/road-closures/.

Crews are now working to repair the 33 reported inoperable traffic signals throughout the city.

The Concord Street Pump Station was fully functional throughout the storm and had pumped 42 million gallons of water as of noon today.

To help with the city’s assessments, citizens are asked to report damage to www.charleston-sc.gov/report-damage or to call the City of Charleston Citizen Information Line at 843-973-7219 during normal business hours.

Residential garbage and trash collection for residents of Daniel Island, Johns Island, and West Ashley outside I-526 resumed today as expected on a one-day delay (Monday routes will be collected today, Tuesday routes tomorrow, etc.). Collection will resume on a two-day delay Wednesday for residents of James Island, the Peninsula, and West Ashley inside of I-526.

Citizens who stored their vehicles in city parking garages may remove them free of charge until 7 a.m. tomorrow.

In total, 142 residents were housed in local shelters throughout the storm. As of 11:30 this morning, these residents had transitioned out of the shelters and returned to their neighborhoods.

The city’s administrative functions will remain suspended today while resources are directed toward recovery. All city offices will reopen on Wednesday, September 13, 2017.

Mayor Tecklenburg said, “Thankfully, we appear to have come through this storm with no loss of life or serious injury. That’s a real blessing. Now, our job is to move forward with recovery efforts and get our city back to normal for our residents as quickly as possible.”

For additional information, citizens can call the city of Charleston Citizen Information Line at 843-973-7219, which will remain staffed today from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.