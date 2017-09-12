Beaufort County to make decision Tuesday on when residents can return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Officials in Beaufort County say they will assess the damage from Tropical Storm Irma at daylight Tuesday and hope to have an announcement on whether evacuated residents can return a short time later.

The county said they need to make sure roads are clear of trees and bridges and causeways were not damaged by the storm surge that washed over them Monday from Irma.

County officials say they will consult with the governor’s office and decide by 8:30 a.m. whether people can return to Hilton Head Island and three other islands placed under mandatory evacuation orders Friday.

Workers also took several videos around Beaufort County and posted them on the county’s YouTube page .