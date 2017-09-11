VIDEO: Irma causes major flooding in the Lowcountry

The Battery – Downtown Charleston

Gov. Henry McMaster says floodwaters and downed trees closed dozens of roads across South Carolina Monday afternoon.

Isle of Palms erosion

Tropical Storm Irma brought wind gusts of up to 72 mph on Folly Beach and the state’s third-highest recorded storm surge.

Folly Beach flooding

As of noon Monday, 25 shelters were housing nearly 900 evacuees.

Waterspout spotted – Isle of Palms

Water’s Edge flooding

There were about 750 National Guardsmen on duty on Monday. Adjutant General Robert Livingston says South Carolina officers will leave Tuesday morning to help out in Florida.

Even Gov. McMaster wasn’t immune from Tropical Storm Irma’s wrath. A massive oak tree fell on an apartment building he owns in Columbia around noon Monday.

McMaster says the college students living at apartments are safe. The governor says “no one suspected it might fall,” but the tree destroyed two apartments in the two-story building.

The Columbia Fire Department says the fallen tree has left up to eight people without a home, but no one was injured.

Dock destroyed – Awendaw