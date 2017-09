COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – While South Carolina avoided Irma’s eye, the massive storm caused severe flooding and tropical storm-force winds that left hundreds of thousands without power Monday.

Abbeville County Coroner Ronnie Ashley said Tropical Storm Irma’s winds also killed a man in Calhoun Falls who was struck by a limb as he cleaned up debris outside this home.

The storm had wind gusts of up to 72 mph on Folly Beach and the Charleston’s third-highest-recorded storm surge.