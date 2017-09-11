Thousands of power outages reported across Lowcountry

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – As Hurricane Irma continues to its path in Florida, the effects of the storm are already present in the Lowcountry.

SCE&G is reporting 13,861outages in the state, the majority of those are in Beaufort County, 5,860 are without power there.

In Charleston County the number is currently at 1,358 and in Colleton 2,617.

SCE&G is hoping to have power restored in some places by 10:30 a.m. and in others by 12:30 p.m.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting another 726 outages in Charleston County.

There is no estimate on when Berkeley Electric expects for power to be restored.

