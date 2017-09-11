Road remains closed following water main break in Charleston

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) A water main break in Downtown Charleston Sunday afternoon caused a number of streets to close in the area due to flooding.

The water main break caused a sinkhole to form.

According to the Charleston Police Department, as of Monday morning, East Bay Street is blocked between South Market and Cumberland Streets.

It is unknown at this time when it will re-open.

