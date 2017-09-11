Road closures throughout Downtown Charleston

By Published:

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Several roads are closed in Charleston as the Lowcountry begins to see impacts from now Tropical Storm Irma.

The Charleston Police Department tells News 2 roads in the area are closed due to fallen trees and flooding.

They Include:

  • Fort Lamar Road at Tower Battery Road
  • Lockheed Road at Culver Avenue
  • Wentworth Street between Lockwood Boulevard and Gadsden
  • Barre between Montague and Beaufain Street
  • Murray Boulevard between Battery Street and Tradd Street
  • East Battery between Murray Boulevard and Atlantic Street
  • Cherry Street between Cannon Street and Bee Street
  • Broad Street between Lockwood Boulevard and Barre Street

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s