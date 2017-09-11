Road closures throughout Downtown Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Several roads are closed in Charleston as the Lowcountry begins to see impacts from now Tropical Storm Irma.
The Charleston Police Department tells News 2 roads in the area are closed due to fallen trees and flooding.
They Include:
- Fort Lamar Road at Tower Battery Road
- Lockheed Road at Culver Avenue
- Wentworth Street between Lockwood Boulevard and Gadsden
- Barre between Montague and Beaufain Street
- Murray Boulevard between Battery Street and Tradd Street
- East Battery between Murray Boulevard and Atlantic Street
- Cherry Street between Cannon Street and Bee Street
- Broad Street between Lockwood Boulevard and Barre Street