Road closures throughout Downtown Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Several roads are closed in Charleston as the Lowcountry begins to see impacts from now Tropical Storm Irma.

The Charleston Police Department tells News 2 roads in the area are closed due to fallen trees and flooding.

They Include:

Fort Lamar Road at Tower Battery Road

Lockheed Road at Culver Avenue

Wentworth Street between Lockwood Boulevard and Gadsden

Barre between Montague and Beaufain Street

Murray Boulevard between Battery Street and Tradd Street

East Battery between Murray Boulevard and Atlantic Street

Cherry Street between Cannon Street and Bee Street

Broad Street between Lockwood Boulevard and Barre Street