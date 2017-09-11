Lowcountry Weather Alert Day: Storm surge, heavy rain, strong winds, risk of isolated tornadoes likely

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – As Hurricane Irma makes its way through Florida, the storm will still have impacts on the Lowcountry Monday.

Storm surge is likely as the high tide comes in Monday afternoon, that is expected to happen around 12:23 p.m.

Flooding is also likely to happen with parts of the Lowcountry receiving between three and six inches of rain through Tuesday morning.

There will also be strong winds, inland the winds are expected to be between 30 and 40 miles per hour on the beaches between 35 and 35 miles per hour.

Another concern is the enhanced risk of isolated tornadoes.

