Irma washes Folly boat away

By and Published:

A boat that became a coastal South Carolina icon when Hurricane Hugo washed it some 2 miles onshore has been relocated in Tropical Storm Irma.

The Folly boat had sat undisturbed after it ended up on the side of state Highway 171 in 1989 in the surge from Hurricane Hugo. On Monday, it floated about a half-mile into a dock Monday in Irma’s surge, settling into the marsh.

The boat was unclaimed after Hugo, and people began painting messages on it from marriage proposals to congratulations for graduations and other milestones. There was even a brief controversy this summer as Confederate flag supporters and people against the rebel banner kept painting over the boat.

The boat was painted over the weekend with a message . “Godspeed Florida,” it read. “This too shall pass.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s