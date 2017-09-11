Governor McMaster to hold news conference on Tropical Storm Irma

Columbia, SC (WCBD) Monday Afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster and the state’s emergency officials will hold a news conference to update the state on Tropical Storm Irma and its impact on South Carolina.

That briefing is scheduled to happen at 2:00 p.m.

It is predicted that Tropical Storm Irma will bring between three to six inches of rain along with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

State officials are still warning residents to:

• Limit travel and use extreme caution around downed trees and power lines

• Treat every down power line as if it were live

• Do not walk through moving water. Three to six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving. Use a stick to check the firmness of the ground in front of you

• Do not ever try to drive around or move barricades that are blocking a street

• Heed warnings issued by local public safety officials. When you hear an official alert, take safety precautions immediately

• Be aware that tropical storms can form tornadoes

• Residents who need safe shelter from the storm may go to one of 24 emergency shelters that are open across the state. A complete list of shelters is available right here

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android .