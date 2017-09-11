Florida Irma evacuees seek safety in Lowcountry

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – As Hurricane Irma neared Southern Florida, millions were told to evacuate. Some of the evacuees made their way to the Palmetto State to seek safety.

One group from Naples is in Mount Pleasant, an area that is prone to storm surge.

The tell News 2, they are keeping their eyes glued to the forecast and monitoring any weather updates that will impact the Lowcountry. Right now they are on alert.

“The feeling, I can’t even express it in words. My stomach was in a knot the whole time. It’s a terrible feeling of anxiety, you’re just holding in all you can and just praying things will get better,” said Terri Iosue.

The group is hoping they will be able to get home by this Wednesday, but they said it depends on whether or not they are able to/