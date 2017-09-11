Family purchases ‘AquaDam’ to protect home from flooding

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD)– Flooding is one of the major concerns here in the Tri-county as Hurricane Irma churns up the coast of Florida. When the potential for flooding does arise in the Lowcountry, neighborhoods who have dealt with the problem before go into high alert.

Neighbors in the Park Hill area deal with flooding often. Amanda Smith says New Ryder Road flooded 5 times in 2015.

She says had two feet of water in her home.

The new mother and her husband were displaced for months.

This hurricane season, she is doing everything she can to protect her home.

Her family invested in an ‘AquaDam’, a circular protective barrier that is filled with water.