Carta to operate evacuation circulator in Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday, Carta will be servicing eight hurricane emergency pick-up stops on the peninsula.

Service will continue for as long as conditions allow and will run every 30 minutes.

The routes will end at the Coastal ore-release facility in North Charleston on Leeds Avenue which will serve as a shelter.

Carta will also transport paratransit customers and those with pets.

Riders will be returned to those emergency pick-up stops when given permission to return.

Anyone who needs assistance can call the Charleston County Emergency Public Information line at 843-746-3900.