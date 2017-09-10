JB Charleston cancels HURCON status; partially terminates evacuation order

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The Joint Base Charleston installation commander cancelled Hurricane Condition actions at 10 a.m. September 10, due to a decline in the projected effects of Hurricane Irma to the local area.

Additionally, Col. Jeffrey Nelson, commander of the 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston, has partially terminated the limited evacuation order.

In line with Governor McMaster’s evacuation of specific counties, Col. Nelson has amended the LEO to recall all military members and their families with the exception of those residing in Edisto Beach in Colleton County, Daufuskie, Fripp, Harbor, Hunting and Hilton Head Islands in Beaufort County, and Knowles and Tullifiny in Jasper County. Those residing in the evacuated counties are not to return until further notice.

All other evacuees are ordered to return to their residences, given the weather and road conditions are safe, from their safe haven locations to their residences. They are to return no later than 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, September 12.

All pre-identified recovery personnel return dates and times are at the unit commander’s discretion. Recovery personnel are to forward their questions through their chain of command.

All civilian personnel are expected for full operations Wednesday, September 13.

Administrative leave is applicable Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12 unless directed otherwise by their chain of command.

The base will be running on limited services Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12.

On Sunday, September 10, the Navy Exchange main store will be open at 12 p.m. and the Navy auto store will be open at 1 p.m. The Air Base Express gas station will be open Monday, September 11 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and resuming normal hours on Tuesday, September 12. The Air Base main store will be open Monday, September 11 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. and resuming normal hours Tuesday.

Full base operations are expected by Wednesday, September 13.

“After closely following the progression of Hurricane Irma, we have decided to remove the Hurricane Condition III status,” said Nelson. “We are planning to resume full operations beginning Wednesday, September 13. Thank you for your compliance, patience and support during this time.”

The stop-movement for service members currently undergoing a Permanent Change of Station or Temporary Duty to Joint Base Charleston is still in place. A decision on terminating the stop movement is pending full base operations resuming.

Local employers of dependents mandated to evacuate the area are respectfully asked to accommodate their employees as they return to the local area following the partial termination of Col. Nelson’s evacuation order.

Storm conditions are still expected on Monday, September 11. Temporary power outages may occur on base during that time.