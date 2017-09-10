Hurricane Irma makes landfall at Cudjoe Key in lower Florida Keys

Our sister station, WFLA News Channel 8 in Tampa, Florida is broadcasting 24/7 as Hurricane Irma barrels through Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The center of Category 4 Hurricane Irma has made landfall at Cudjoe Key in the lower Florida Keys.

The center of the hurricane made landfall at 9:10 a.m. A 106 mph gust was reported at the National Key Deer Refuge in Big Pine Kay.

“With Irma’s landfall in Cudjoe Key, it’s the first Category 4 hurricane to strike Florida since Charley in 2004. It’s also the first time back-to-back Category 4 hurricanes have made landfall. The back-to-back hurricanes are Harvey and Irma,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann.

Hurricane Irma could possibly make landfall again as a Category 4 storm in the Manatee, Sarasota, or Fort Myers areas around 10 to midnight on Sunday.

“The Sarasota area could begin feeling tropical storm force winds in the next few hours. Tropical storm winds start at 39 mph. By the afternoon, wind speeds will increase to hurricane force. As the storm moves north, the strong winds will arrive in places farther north as well,” said Spann.

The monster storm could then move into Pinellas and Hillsborough counties as a strong Category 3 hurricane.

Irma strengthened in the Florida Straits early Sunday morning and became a Category 4 storm again.

Tropical force winds are felt 220 miles away from the center of the storm.

“Because the tropical storm force winds extend 220 miles from the center of the storm, the entire Tampa Bay area should feel at least 39 mph winds by midday today. Winds reach hurricane strength later this evening and overnight,” said Spann.

“Thankfully, once it gets going, it’s fast moving. There will be flooding, but it will not be an extended flooding,” said Spann of the impact on the Tampa Bay area.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River southward to Jupiter Inlet

North Miami Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to the Ochlockonee River

Florida Keys

Tampa Bay

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Fernandina Beach southward around the Florida peninsula to Indian Pass

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Cuban provinces of Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Matanzas, and La Habana

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Fernandina Beach to Edisto Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

West of Indian Pass to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

North of Fernandina Beach to South Santee River