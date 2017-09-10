Goose creek man arrested for homicide, drug charges

In the early morning hours of September 10th, deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to 311 Greenlawn Lane in Goose Creek with reference to a report of a person having been stabbed.

The victim was transported to an area hospital were he succumbed to his injuries. The victim was identified by Berkeley County Coroner Bill Salisbury as Bernard Reid, age 59 of Goose Creek.

As a result of the investigation, 31 year old Joesph McKoy, Jr. from Goose Creek was arrested and is being charged with murder.

During the execution of a search warrant at McKoy’s home, a large quantity of narcotics were found including:



97.4 gross grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be heroin

274.1 gross grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be crystal methamphetamine

45.2 gross grams of a substance that field tested presumptive to be cocaine

Various items used for packaging and processing narcotics

McKoy is being charged accordingly with the drug offenses. Joseph McKoy, Jr. has an extensive arrest history involving weapons, narcotics and violent crimes dating back over a decade. McKoy will be given a bond hearing on Monday, September 11th.