Charleston County Hurricane Irma update

Charleston County Government moved at Operational Condition (OPCON) 1 at 1 p.m. today, which means a disaster or emergency situation in effect, a full-fledged emergency response operation is on-going, and the EOC is at the highest state of emergency operations. (For definitions of all OPCON levels, visit our site here: http://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/emergency-management/opcon.php).

Shelter Information:

A Charleston County facility at 3765 Leeds Avenue opened as a shelter of last resort at 1 p.m. Transportation to the shelter will be available until 8 p.m. Sunday and will resume Monday morning unless wind speeds determine otherwise. Pick-up locations are listed in Charleston County’s 2017 Hurricane Guide. Those seeking shelter need to bring pillows, blankets, medications, and entertainment for children. The shelter will accommodate pets, however please bring crates, food and any other pet needs. For specific questions about special media needs contact DHEC: 1-800-578-2031.

The Charleston County Citizen’s Information line is active 24/7.

Citizen’s Information Line

· (843) 746 – 3900

· Spanish (843) 746 – 3909

· TTY (843) 746 – 3911

Please note these County closings and information:

Charleston County downtown garages on Cumberland Street and at King and Queen Street will be available for free parking to citizens who live in flood prone areas.

· County Council meeting has been rescheduled for Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

· All Charleston County Government offices will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 12

· All Charleston County Public Library branches will be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 12. The book drops will be closed during branch closures and we ask patrons to not leave items outside the book drop. Any unsecured items left will be the responsibility of the patron. Overdue fines will be waived while book drops and branches are closed.

· DAODAS Charleston Center information:

o All services to be closed through Tuesday, Sept. 12.

o Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) services will close at 1 p.m. Friday and re-open Saturday September 16 with extended hours of 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. OTP patients will receive take home medication through Friday September 15. If there are any questions related specifically to OTP regarding opening September 16, please call (843) 991-9023.

o All other Charleston Center services, including detox and inpatient, will tentatively re-open on Wednesday September 13th. Please call helpline at (843) 722-0100 or pay attention to news and/or social media for service status.

· Charleston County Bond Court schedule:

o Sunday, September 10, 2017 10:00am (only)

o Monday, September 11, 2017 10:00am (only)

o Tuesday, September 12, 2017 4:00pm (only)

· Charleston County Recycling

o Curbside recycling services will be suspended the week of September 11, 2017 until further notice.

o Recycling convenience centers and the Bees Ferry Landfill will be closed on September 9, 2017 until further notice.

· Charleston County Zoning and Planning

o Planning Commission meeting on Monday, September 11 is postponed.

o Board of Zoning Appeals meeting on Monday, September 11 is postponed.

o County Council Public hearing on the Parkers Ferry Overlay Zoning District on Tuesday, September 12 is postponed.

· Charleston County Judicial Center and jury duty information

o The Judicial Center in Downtown Charleston will be closed through Tuesday Sept.12

o All jurors scheduled to report for jury service on Monday, September 11at the Charleston County Judicial Center do not need to report. Jury service has been cancelled for the week.

o Initial appearance and status conference roll calls scheduled for Friday, September 8 are rescheduled to Friday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m.

o Status conference roll call scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 is rescheduled for Friday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m.

· Charleston County High Wind Bridge Procedure: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/emergency-management/files/BridgeProceduresHighWinds.pdf

You may stay updated by downloading the free EMD app by searching CC EMD in your carrier’s app store. Updates will also be posted on our Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages.