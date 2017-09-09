Trident sending help to Florida as Hurricane Irma nears

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – In preparation for Hurricane Irma, Trident Medical is sending supplies from the Lowcountry to Florida.

Saturday, staff members loaded sleeping cots and other supplies into a delivery truck, these items will be used at Trident’s sister hospitals in Florida, it is unclear at this point in what areas those hospitals are located.

According to officials from Trident, the change in path for Hurricane Irma allowed Trident to free up some supplies that was initially meant for staff in South Carolina.

 

 

 

 

