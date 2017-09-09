Shelters open in South Carolina for residents evacuating from southern coastal areas

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – Emergency shelters are in place for residents and visitors who are evacuating from southern coastal areas to escape from what impacts Hurricane Irma could bring to those areas.

Although these shelters are in place officials with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division say the shelters are a last resort and individuals are encouraged to stay with their families or relatives who have shelter outside the evacuated areas.

A shelter is open for residents evacuating from Colleton County at Colleton County Middle School. That is located at 1379 Tuskegee Airmen Drive in Walterboro.

A shelter is also open in Jasper County at the Ridgeland High Junior-Elementary Complex. That is located at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland.

A shelter is open in Richland County at Dent Middle School, that is located at 2721 Decker Boulevard in Columbia.

Right now another shelter is also in place at Crestwood High School in Sumter. That is located at 2000 Oswego Road, that will open at 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say additional shelters will be opened based on need.

That information will be updated automatically online, that information can be found here.