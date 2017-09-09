Joint Base Charleston upgrades operation, personnel to evacuate

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston is operating under Hurricane Condition III, that went into effect Saturday morning.

Due to Hurricane Irma, Personnel and their families are being ordered to evacuate by 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

While JB Charleston is operating under HURCON III, they will continue precautionary preparations to secure property that could be exposed to storm conditions, officials say all aircraft have been evacuated to safe locations.

Several events have been canceled due to the storm, they include: The Alpha Warrior Regional Competition, Joint Base Charleston Air Force Ball, POW/MIA Events, the 315th Airlift Wing UTA Weekend as well as chapel services at both the Air Base Chapel and Weapons Station Chapel.

Personnel can call the straight talk line for up-to-date hurricane information. That number is 843-963-5581, they can also visit this link.