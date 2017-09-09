Hurricane Watch issued for parts of South Carolina coast

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – As Hurricane Irma gets closer to the southeastern United States, new information has been released about how the impact will be in the Lowcountry.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the coast from Savannah River to Edisto Beach.

In addition to the hurricane watch, a storm surge watch has been issued for the South Carolina Coast from the Savannah River to the Isle of Palms including the Charleston Harbor.

A tropical storm watch has also been issued, this is in effect for the coast from North of Edisto Beach to the South of Santee.

