Governor McMaster, State Officials hold news conference on preparation for Hurricane Irma

Columbia, SC (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster and state emergency response officials held a briefing Saturday Afternoon to give an update on how the state is preparing for the impact that Hurricane Irma will bring.

During the conference, officials announced 44,457 were impacted by the evacuation in the barrier Islands.

Of those evacuated, 532 left Edisto Beach, 468 from Dafuskie Island, 743 from Fripp Island, 168 from Hunting Island, 42,000 from Hilton Head Island, 409 from Knowles Island and 32 from Tullifiny Island.

Across the state there are 1,349 National Guardsmen on duty, 1,696 troopers and members of local law enforcement on duty, and also 107 state guardsmen.

There are 264 agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, The PPP and from the Department of Natural Resources.

According to Governor McMaster, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has inspected 51 dams in the state and has found 8 that they will monitor.

Governor McMaster has also signed a memorandum of understanding with Florida Governor Rick Scott that will provide assistance from first responders, law enforcement and other agencies here in South Carolina.

