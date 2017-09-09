Folly Beach preparing for Hurricane Irma, remains under city-wide state of emergency

Folly Beach, SC (WCBD) Folly Beach is continuing to operate at OPCON 2 and remains under a city-wide state of emergency.

Currently access to the Folly Beach area is restricted.

The city is at risk for hurricane force winds and storm surge, heavy rain is also likely on both Sunday and Monday in addition to a flash flood warning and a possible storm surge.

Officials say because of sustained winds, emergency responders will not be able to conduct water rescues, they are warning everyone to stay out of the water.

The Folly Beach citizen information line is active and can be reached by dialing 843-588-7006.