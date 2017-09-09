Evacuation underway for residents in three coastal counties

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – A mandatory evacuation is underway for residents who live along the Barrier Islands.

Residents from Edisto Beach in Colleton County, Hilton Head Island, Hunting, Dafuskie Island, Fripp Island and Harbor Island in Beaufort County as well as residents in Knowles and Tullifiny in Jasper County are all being ordered to evacuate.

The order came down from Governor Henry McMaster Friday night.

Residents evacuating from these areas are encouraged to head to shelters if they are able.

Anyone evacuating to a shelter is asked to bring blankets, pillows, cots and any foods for those on a restricted diet.

