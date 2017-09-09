Charleston Police searching for missing man last seen in August

Charleston, SC (WCBD) Charleston Police needs help finding a man last seen in late August.

They are looking for 52-year-old Robert Miner who also goes by the name “Scott.”

According to police, Miner was last seen around August 21st on Fiall Street in Charleston.

He is known to frequent the Downtown Charleston area.

Miner is 5’9″ and weighs around 185 pounds, Miner also has Grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the detective on duty.