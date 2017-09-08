USC’s Columbia campus closed on Monday due to storm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus will be closed Monday due to Hurricane Irma.

The campus is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 12.

All classes are canceled and only essential personnel should report to campus.

Classes scheduled to start before 10 a.m. on Tuesday have been canceled. After 10 a.m., the school will return to normal operations.

USC is encouraging staff, students, and faculty to stay home and off the roads on Monday because of the weather.

The school says they will continue housing and feeding the on-campus population and providing services such as:

Food services

Thomson Student Health Center

Counseling Center

Strom Thurmond Wellness & Fitness Center

Activities and entertainment in the Russell House