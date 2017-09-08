Storm fills hotel rooms in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Hotel rooms are filling in central and western South Carolina as Hurricane Irma approaches the United States.

Crystal Pace with the Spartanburg Marriott says it has more than 400 overnight stays are booked for the weekend and early next week from people evacuating Florida, parts of Georgia and the South Carolina coast.

Pace said the hotel is taking pets for the first time and will not charge cancellation fees if people check out early.

Hotel rooms are also booked in Columbia as well.

Tourism officials in Charleston say they are losing tourism dollars because of the threat from Irma.

The sales manager of the King Charles Inn in downtown Charleston said he’s had cancellations and some groups that planned to be in the city are among those that canceled.