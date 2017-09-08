Shooter reported at Ohio school; 1 arrested, no one injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Authorities who responded to a report of an active shooter at an Ohio high school say they arrested one person and took a gun, and no one was hurt.
Officers were called Friday morning to Columbus Scioto, which is a few miles south of downtown Columbus. Shortly thereafter, the police department said on social media that SWAT officers had one person in custody. No details were immediately released.
Franklin County sheriff’s spokesman Marc Gofstein says students and teachers at the school have been evacuated off campus. Gofstein says he can’t immediately confirm further information about what happened.
Columbus City School administrators told WCBD’s sister station WCMH that students and staff are safe, but are asking parents not to come to the school at this time. Administrators say they are working to provide an alternative location where parents can pick up students if they wish to do so.
