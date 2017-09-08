Several Wells Fargo branches to close in preparation for Irma

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Several Wells Fargo bank locations will be closed in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

The following locations be closed from Saturday, September 9 — Monday, September 11

Ashley River Road

Brentwood Plaza

Broad Street

Citadel Mall

Coleman

Dual Lane

James Island

Johns Island

Meeting Street

North Village

Wappoo Creek

Berkeley Square

Long Point

Market at Oakland

Moncks Corner

Mt. Pleasant Bypass

North Rivers Market

Port City

Summerville Main

Summerville Bacon’s Bridge

Trolley Road

Wando Crossing

We’re told customers can continue to bank online via wellsfargo.com and the Wells Fargo smartphone and tablet apps, and over the phone at 1-800-TO-WELLS.

The storm is being closely monitored, and decisions will be made for additional closures as Hurricane Irma progresses.