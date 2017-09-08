Several Wells Fargo branches to close in preparation for Irma

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Several Wells Fargo bank locations will be closed in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.
The following locations be closed from Saturday, September 9 — Monday, September 11
- Ashley River Road
- Brentwood Plaza
- Broad Street
- Citadel Mall
- Coleman
- Dual Lane
- James Island
- Johns Island
- Meeting Street
- North Village
- Wappoo Creek
- Berkeley Square
- Long Point
- Market at Oakland
- Moncks Corner
- Mt. Pleasant Bypass
- North Rivers Market
- Port City
- Summerville Main
- Summerville Bacon’s Bridge
- Trolley Road
- Wando Crossing
We’re told customers can continue to bank online via wellsfargo.com and the Wells Fargo smartphone and tablet apps, and over the phone at 1-800-TO-WELLS.
The storm is being closely monitored, and decisions will be made for additional closures as Hurricane Irma progresses.