Several Wells Fargo branches to close in preparation for Irma

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Several Wells Fargo bank locations will be closed in anticipation of Hurricane Irma.

The following locations be closed from Saturday, September 9 — Monday, September 11

  • Ashley River Road
  • Brentwood Plaza
  • Broad Street
  • Citadel Mall
  • Coleman
  • Dual Lane
  • James Island
  • Johns Island
  • Meeting Street
  • North Village
  • Wappoo Creek
  • Berkeley Square
  • Long Point
  • Market at Oakland
  • Moncks Corner
  • Mt. Pleasant Bypass
  • North Rivers Market
  • Port City
  • Summerville Main
  • Summerville Bacon’s Bridge
  • Trolley Road
  • Wando Crossing

We’re told customers can continue to bank online via wellsfargo.com and the Wells Fargo smartphone and tablet apps, and over the phone at 1-800-TO-WELLS.

The storm is being closely monitored, and decisions will be made for additional closures as Hurricane Irma progresses.

