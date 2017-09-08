PHOTOS: How Floridians are preparing for Irma

KXAN Published:
A chalkboard is decorated with messages regarding the approaching Hurricane Irma as a person reads a sign stating a restaurant is closed in Flagler Beach, Fla., Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MIAMI, Fla. (KXAN) — With mandatory evacuations in some parts of Florida, people who can gas up and get out are doing so.

Other spent the past few days boarding up their businesses and homes. Irma is on track to potentially reach Florida this weekend. It has already reached higher wind speeds than Hurricane Andrew, which devastated parts of Florida and had highest sustained winds at 175 mph in August 1992.

Floridians Bracing for Irma

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s