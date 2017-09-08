PHOTOS: How Floridians are preparing for Irma

MIAMI, Fla. (KXAN) — With mandatory evacuations in some parts of Florida, people who can gas up and get out are doing so.
Other spent the past few days boarding up their businesses and homes. Irma is on track to potentially reach Florida this weekend. It has already reached higher wind speeds than Hurricane Andrew, which devastated parts of Florida and had highest sustained winds at 175 mph in August 1992.
Floridians Bracing for Irma
