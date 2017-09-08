Man found shot to death in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a man killed in North Charleston, Friday morning.

According to Deputy Coroner Kimberly Rhoton, Jonathan Keitt, 32, of North Charleston died from a gunshot wound.

Details are limited but we’re told the incident happened on Stall Road “this morning,” according to a news release.

We’re working to learn more details from the North Charleston Police Department.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.