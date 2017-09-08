LIVE: State, local officials give update on Irma preps





MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — State and local leaders will hold news conferences at various times on Friday, September 8 to give residents updates on preparations for Hurricane Irma and the storm’s potential impacts.

Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency response officials at 2 p.m.

The conference will take place at the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

Charleston County officials will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at the Charleston County Emergency Management in North Charleston.