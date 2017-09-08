Irma to strike Florida; high impact still expected in Lowcountry

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — According to the latest forecast track, the South Carolina coast continues to be less likely to take a direct hit from Hurricane Irma.

As of 11 a.m., September 8, the storm is a category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 MPH.

Irma is moving toward the west near 14 mph and will turn west-northwest later today or early Wednesday

A northwest turn is expected by late Saturday. The eye of Irma should move near the north coast of Cuba and the central Bahamas today and Saturday, and be near the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula Sunday morning, according to the forecast track.

Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Sebastian Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Venice

Florida Keys

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

North of Sebastian Inlet to Ponce Inlet

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet southward around the Florida peninsula to Bonita Beach

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Florida Bay

Southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara

Central Bahamas

Northwestern Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North of Jupiter Inlet to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

North of Bonita Beach to Anclote River

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas and Matanzas

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening rising waters moving inland from the coastline.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area.

Watches are issued 48 hours in advance of anticipated weather event; warnings 36 hours in advance.

Hurricane Wind Scale

Category Sustained Winds Damage 1 74-95 mph Very dangerous winds will produce some damage 2 96-110 mph Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage 3 (Major) 111-129 mph Devastating damage will occur 4 (Major) 130-156 mph Catastrophic damage will occur 5 (Major) 157 mph or higher Catastrophic damage will occur

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane’s sustained wind speed. The scale estimates potential property damage. Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major because of their potential for significant loss of life and damage.