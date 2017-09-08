Home damaged by 2015 flooding, Matthew being prepped for Irma

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — A home that was damaged during the 2015 historic flood and during Hurricane Matthew is preparing for more flooding with Hurricane Irma threatening the area.

Volunteers working for the Disaster Recovery Network of South Carolina have been repairing the home for almost two years now. In recent weeks the organization had help from Americorps NCCC team Delta 6 volunteers. This week they began putting down sandbags to prevent their work from being washed away by Irma.

“[It] is really sad on our part because you know we’ve been working on this house for so long that we don’t want to see that damage happen but it is definitely a possibility with the threat of flooding,” said Sarah Schaaf, the team leader for Americorps NCCC team Delta 6.

The Disaster Recovery Network of South Carolina provides recovery services for people in the Lowcountry affected by disasters when other agencies, who would have helped people in disaster situations, did not provide assistance.

The organization is looking for volunteers and can contacted via their Facebook page or by calling (843) 419-7823.