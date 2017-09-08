Dorchester County preparing for Irma and clearing flood prone-areas

SUMMERVILLE, S.C.(WCBD) — ​Dorchester County Public Works has been preparing over the last several days for Hurricane Irma by clearing ditches and areas known to flood.

“If we get a lot of rain within a short amount of time we will see some flooding just like we’ve seen the last two years,” said Jay Byars, Dorchester County Council Chair.

Recent flooding issues give the county an idea of where to prepare and expect flooding.

“Last two years we’ve had flooding issues we know where the pressure points are especially around the Ashley River, the Saw Mill Branch Canal, Eagle Creek Canal and Public Works has been proactively out this week already clearing up about 60 miles of ditches and ​maintenance trying to get things cleared out so we’ve been trying to get ahead of some of that to get water out of here as much as possible,” said Byars.

Dorchester County Council also met and approved a declaration of a state of emergency for the storm and voted to enforce a curfew for unincorporated parts of the county that will go into effect when tropical storm force winds are in the area.