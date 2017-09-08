City of Charleston moves to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Irma’s impacts

Charleston, S.C (PRESS RELEASE) — City of Charleston emergency officials continue to monitor Hurricane Irma and the potential impacts to the Charleston area. The city is now operating at OPCON 2.

City of Charleston offices will be closed Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12.

Residents should be aware that due to storm preparations, this week’s trash collection has been temporarily delayed in certain areas and will continue through tomorrow.

All city recreation facilities will be closed Saturday, September 9 through Monday, September 11. Athletic activities and events are postponed through Tuesday, September 12.

Beginning today at 5 p.m., city parking garages will be free for residents to park their cars throughout the duration of the storm, excluding the Gaillard Center parking garage (33 Alexander Street), the Marion Square garage (399 King Street), and the first floor of the Visitor Center garage (73 Mary Street). Garage openings are for cars only, and do not apply to boats or trailers. A full list of city of Charleston garages can be found at www.charleston-sc.gov/parking-information.

The city continues to distribute sandbags to residents anticipating flooding, and will do so for as long as supplies last.