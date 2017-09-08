Berkeley info phone line now open as county moves to OPCON 2

By Published:

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County officials have opened a citizen’s information line ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Irma.

“While the path of the storm is still uncertain, it poses threats to Berkeley County. The County is closely monitoring the storm and will be coordinating a response if necessary,” according to a news release.

By calling 843-719-4800, residents will be able to get updated information from the County’s Emergency Preparedness Department. You can also report issues such as impassable roads and downed trees.

The County’s Emergency Operations Center will move to OPCON 2 at 12 p.m. Friday, September 8.

OPCON 2 means there are strong indications that an evacuation will be issued. At that time, the
Emergency Management Department will be under “Full Activation.” Preparations will be
made to open shelters on short notice.

