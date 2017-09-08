Answers to the most common questions being asked by Charleston residents

The City of Charleston opened a citizen information line to field questions about the storm and city services. The line is being staffed through Tuesday.

In an effort to answer the most common questions we sent News 2’s Rebecca Collett to the city’s command center.

Parking: Beginning Friday, September 8 at 5 p.m., all city parking garages, excluding the Gaillard Center parking garage (33 Alexander Street), the Marion Square garage (399 King Street), and the first floor of the Visitor Center garage (73 Mary Street). Garage openings are for cars only, and do not apply to boats or trailers. Parking will be free for residents throughout the duration of the storm. A map of those garages can be found here: https://www.charlestonsfinest.com/lists/cityparking.pdf

Charleston County downtown garages at Cumberland and at King and Queen Street will be available for free parking to citizens who live in flood prone areas as well.

Sandbags: More than 20,000 sandbags were distributed to residents throughout the day Thursday from four pick-up locations throughout the city. The supplies were replenished and the final 8,000 were distributed Friday. For more information about sandbags around the community click here.

Services: City of Charleston offices will be closed Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12. The courts will also be closed. Residents should be aware that due to storm preparations, this week’s trash collection in the City of Charleston has been temporarily delayed in certain areas and will continue through tomorrow.

The citizen line for the City of Charleston can be reached by dialing 843-973-7219.

Any residents in the state who have questions about Hurricane Irma can now call the state’s toll-free hotline. Operators with the Public Information Phone System (PIPS) are available 24 hours a day for as long as is needed. The number is 1-866-246-0133.