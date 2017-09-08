2 facing federal drug charges following yearlong investigation

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Two men are facing federal drug charges following a yearlong investigation into criminal activity in the area.

State Law Enforcement Division agents and narcotics investigators arrested Joseph Durant, 43, of Hemingway was arrested on federal drug conspiracy charges on Thursday, August 24.

We’re told during the time of Durant’s arrest, he was in possession of two handguns, items commonly used to distribute drugs, and $1,695.

On Wednesday, August 30, authorities arrested Archie Lee McCullough Jr., 33, of Andrews was arrested n federal drug conspiracy charges.

According to Investigators, during the time of McCullough’s arrest, he was in possession of a large quantity of heroin.

A search warrant was obtained for McCullough’s home, investigators discovered one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, approximately half a kilogram of heroin, one handgun, and a money counter, all located at the scene.

Both suspects will remain in Federal custody until a bond set by a Federal Magistrate.