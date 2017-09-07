Woman standing in road hit, killed in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a pedestrian killed Wednesday night.

According to Chief Deputy Coroner George Oliver, Eleanor Mims, 74, of Bonneau was struck by a vehicle near her home on Wren Road on September 6 at 9:30 p.m.

An “investigation revealed that Mrs. Mims was standing near the middle of the roadway when she was struck,” according to a news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death has been ruled accidental.

