Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Hurricane Irma

By Published:
In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. This image was captured as daylight moves into the area, right, with nighttime features on the left side of the image. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (NOAA via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Dorchester, Berkeley, and Charleston County officials held a briefing at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center Thursday afternoon.

Here is what you need to know:

Non-emergency citizen call centers:

  • Berkeley County: 843-719-4800
  • Dorchester County: 843-832-0393
  • Charleston County: 843-746-3900
  • Charleston County Spanish: 843-746-3909

Evacuations:

  • Governor Henry McMaster has said he will most likely issue an evacuation order Saturday morning
  • Officials suggest people start leaving now to avoid congestion
  • South Carolina Highway Patrol urges you follow hurricane evacuation routes, not your phone’s GPS
  • Once that order goes into effect you will have limited options of where you can stop and which routes you can use
  • Know your evacuation zone

Shelters:

  • Information regarding shelters will not be available until an evacuation order goes into effect
  • The American Red Cross will not be providing cots, so they ask you to bring pillows, sheets, etc
  • Charleston County will have 5 shelters, together they will hold 2,500 people
  • Charleston County will have one designated pet shelter

Sandbags:

  • Sandbag Information
  • Dorchester County will start supplying sandbags on Friday at noon
    • Ashley River Fire Station, 8045 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418
    • Dorchester County Fire-Rescue Station 21, 4214 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456
    • Summerville Fire-Rescue Training Center, 1101 Yancey Street, Summerville, SC 29485
    • New Harleyville Town Hall (Old Sun Trust Bank Building) 122 W. Main ST. Harleyville, SC 29448
  • For updates on Dorchester County
  • Berkeley County
    • C & B Fire Department, 509 Royle Road
    • Cainhoy Fire Department -2451 Clements Ferry Road
    • Cross Fire Department, 1007 Short Cut Road, Cross, SC
    • Lake Moultrie Fire Department, 942 Black Oak Road
    • Macedonia Fire Department- Highway 17a and Harristown Road
    • Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, 1020 Oakley Road
    • Pimlico Fire Department on Old Highway 52
    • Town of Moncks Corner Fire Department, 118 Carolina Avenue
    • Whitesville Fire Department, 115 Sunview Avenue
  • For updates on Berkeley County
  • Charleston County says they have a limited number of sandbags

If you choose to stay:

  • Prepare to be stuck where you are for 3-5 days without power

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s