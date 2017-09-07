Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Hurricane Irma

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– Dorchester, Berkeley, and Charleston County officials held a briefing at the Charleston County Emergency Operations Center Thursday afternoon.
Here is what you need to know:
Non-emergency citizen call centers:
- Berkeley County: 843-719-4800
- Dorchester County: 843-832-0393
- Charleston County: 843-746-3900
- Charleston County Spanish: 843-746-3909
Evacuations:
- Governor Henry McMaster has said he will most likely issue an evacuation order Saturday morning
- Officials suggest people start leaving now to avoid congestion
- South Carolina Highway Patrol urges you follow hurricane evacuation routes, not your phone’s GPS
- Once that order goes into effect you will have limited options of where you can stop and which routes you can use
- Know your evacuation zone
Shelters:
- Information regarding shelters will not be available until an evacuation order goes into effect
- The American Red Cross will not be providing cots, so they ask you to bring pillows, sheets, etc
- Charleston County will have 5 shelters, together they will hold 2,500 people
- Charleston County will have one designated pet shelter
Sandbags:
- Sandbag Information
- Dorchester County will start supplying sandbags on Friday at noon
- Ashley River Fire Station, 8045 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC 29418
- Dorchester County Fire-Rescue Station 21, 4214 Ladson Road, Ladson, SC 29456
- Summerville Fire-Rescue Training Center, 1101 Yancey Street, Summerville, SC 29485
- New Harleyville Town Hall (Old Sun Trust Bank Building) 122 W. Main ST. Harleyville, SC 29448
- For updates on Dorchester County
- Berkeley County
- C & B Fire Department, 509 Royle Road
- Cainhoy Fire Department -2451 Clements Ferry Road
- Cross Fire Department, 1007 Short Cut Road, Cross, SC
- Lake Moultrie Fire Department, 942 Black Oak Road
- Macedonia Fire Department- Highway 17a and Harristown Road
- Moncks Corner Rural Fire Department, 1020 Oakley Road
- Pimlico Fire Department on Old Highway 52
- Town of Moncks Corner Fire Department, 118 Carolina Avenue
- Whitesville Fire Department, 115 Sunview Avenue
- For updates on Berkeley County
- Charleston County says they have a limited number of sandbags
- Limit 10 per household
- Locations
If you choose to stay:
- Prepare to be stuck where you are for 3-5 days without power