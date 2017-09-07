Tidelands Health requests waiver from medical evacuation order

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – Tidelands Health has applied for waivers that would allow Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital to remain open throughout Hurricane Irma.

On Thursday, SC Gov. Henry McMaster announced a medical evacuation order for health care providers in several coastal counties, including Georgetown County.

According to Tidelands, their hospitals and outpatient locations were open and operating normally Thursday evening.

“While it is our hope to continue serving the community during the storm, the decision to grant our waiver requests rests with the state,” Tidelands said in a press release.