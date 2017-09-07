Temporary, rolling lane closures scheduled ahead of Irma

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Following a Cease Work Order for all construction projects along the state’s evacuation routes, crews for the Port Access Road Project switched from construction mode to implementation of hurricane preparedness plans.

We’re told these procedures include clearing all roadways, especially evacuation routes such as I-26, securing equipment and materials, and providing crews with enough time to leave the work site and direct their full attention to their loved ones and personal belongings.

In preparation for Hurricane Irma, Port Access Road crews are removing work-related barrels and barricades from roadways within the project area, including I-26 East and Westbound between mile markers 219 and 216, Spruill Avenue from Meeting Street to Viaduct Avenue, as well as King Street Extension (US 78) and Meeting Street Road (US 52) between Discher Street and Hackemann Avenue.

Look for:

· Rolling lane closures along I-26 Eastbound and Wesbound, between mile markers 219 and 216 as soon as possible.

· The temporary re-opening of King Street Extension (US 78) between Discher and Hackemann.

· Rolling lane closures along Meeting Street Road (US 52) between Discher and Hackemann, after I-26 is cleared and secured.

· Rolling lane closures along Spruill Avenue between Meeting Street and Viaduct Road, after Meeting Street is cleared and secured.