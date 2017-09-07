Summer of Service: 12-year-old raises money for heart disease prevention in memory of grandfather

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- All week News 2 has the stories of young people who spent their summers giving back. All five featured kids are incredibly passionate about the causes they support because they all have a personal connection with the missions.

12-year-old William Manzi says he has always loved to fish, but the death of his grandfather following a heart attack on Christmas Day 2015 put life into perspective.

He says, “It was one of the worst things to happen to the family. And the last thing he told me was how proud he was of me for being in nature and all that, so I decided to turn that into a company and bring the legacy out into the world.”

It’s called Lowcountry Lures, and William makes hand-tied fly fishing lines.

Manzi says, “If you went to any other Charleston fly fishing stores usually you cannot find hand-tied lures.”

He says sometimes he will sit for house, tying lure after lure.

Manzi says, “You get a hook, you get furs from almost any animal, and then once you have those furs you cut them to the right size, put them all together, and you have a fly pretty much, and weight it correctly.”

It’s meticulous work, the flies are only about the size of a fingernail. It’s a labor of love. Half of the proceeds from each lure go to the Walker Davis Heart Fund at MUSC, named for his grandfather and funding heart disease prevention efforts.

When asked what his grandfather would think of his efforts, Manzi say, “He would be really impressed, I bet, with what I’ve done so far.”

If you would like to purchase a Lowcountry Lure, you can find them at Wonder Works Toys, or here on Instagram.