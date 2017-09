CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)– People here in the Lowcountry are preparing as Irma churns towards the East Coast. Some stores and gas stations running out of supplies as thousands try to stock up.

Experts recommend buying water, non-perishable food, flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, and filling up on gas.

Store clerks we have spoken to say they will continue to restock the shelves. They recommend arriving early to avoid any possible shortages and long lines.