SCDOT to restrict road work, lane closures due to Irma

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — There will be no lane closures for non-emergency highway work on all South Carolina interstate highways, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The restriction is to help travel conditions impacted by Hurricane Irma.

SCDOT expects increased interstate travel from Florida and Georgia.

The restrictions are in effect Thursday, September 7 until further notice.

We’re told private contractors have been notified of the new restrictions.

