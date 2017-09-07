Preparing for Hurricane Irma: Knowing the correct evacuation zone

Mount Pleasant, SC (WCBD) – As preparations continue for any impact Hurricane Irma could bring to the Lowcountry, officials are working to make sure everyone knows their evacuation zone.

If Governor Henry McMaster orders an evacuation, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say in this case it would help with knowing exactly how to evacuate.

“If you’re asked to leave, please leave, we did this last year with Hurricane Matthew, the evacuation worked fine, that’s because we all worked together. So if you’re asked to evacuate from your area, know the Hurricane route for your area. We call it the Know Your Zone, look at the Hurricane maps, you can go to scemd.org and look at the evacuation route for your area, that alleviates everybody on Interstate 26,” said Bob Beres with Highway Patrol.

The Northern Coast includes Horry and Georgetown Counties and includes zones A through C.

The Central Coast includes Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester Counties, those evacuation zones range from A through I.

The Southern Coast includes Colleton, Jasper and Beaufort counties and those zones are from A through C.

For more on the evacuation zones, download the 2017 Hurricane Guide.