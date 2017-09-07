Joint Base Charleston taking measures to prepare for Hurricane Irma

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – While Hurricane Irma’s path remains uncertain, Joint Base Charleston is taking precautionary measures.

Joint Base Charleston is currently in Hurricane Condition V which indicates that within 96 hours there could be destructive winds impacting the base.

Right now, Base personnel are reviewing their checklists in anticipation of moving into HURCON IV, this level indicates possible destructive winds within 72 hours.

If the base does end up having to move to HURCON IV, officials will prepare by securing any equipment that could be exposed to storm conditions, they would also plan for the possible evacuation of aircraft, personnel and their families.

Joint Base Charleston is staying in contact with state and local authorities.

All military members are requested to update their contact information and potential evacuation location on their services’ accountability systems.

For hurricane condition information, base personnel and their families can call the 628th Air Base Wing Public Affairs Straight Talk Line at 843-963-5581.

Updates will also be provided here.